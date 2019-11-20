Sheena Bora case: Forensic expert deposes

Mumbai: A forensic expert, who had analysed the skeletal remains purportedly of murder victim Sheena Bora, deposed before a special court here on Tuesday, an official said.
Sheena was killed allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive, with the help of two other accused in April 2012.
According to the police, the 24-year-old’s body was burnt in a jungle in the neighbouring Raigad district, and was exhumed in 2015 after the murder came to light.
An analysis of Indrani Mukerjea’s blood sample and the left femur bone from the remains revealed that she was the victim’s biological mother, assistant director of Regional Forensic Science Laboratory Shrikant Lade told the court.
The DNA profile obtained from the lower cervical vertebrae of the remains also matched with Indrani Mukerjea’s blood sample, he added.
