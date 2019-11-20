Sheena Bora case: Forensic expert deposes

Mumbai: A forensic expert, who had analysed the skeletal remains purportedly of murder victim Sheena Bora, deposed before a special court here on Tuesday, an official said.

Sheena was killed allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive, with the help of two other accused in April 2012.

According to the police, the 24-year-old’s body was burnt in a jungle in the neighbouring Raigad district, and was exhumed in 2015 after the murder came to light.