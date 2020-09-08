Sharp rise in TMC property tax collection

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation has seen an increase in the collection of property tax compared to last year. This year the corporation has collected Rs 152.64 crore through a special drive from July 16 to September 6 against Rs 42.05 crore same period last year.

"The maximum amount of the total collection has been received from Manpada-Majiwada ward, which consists of Rs 46.07 crore, followed by Naupada-Kopri and Vartaka Nagar wards," informed a TMC official.

According to the official, many citizens preferred paying the tax through online, while others choose to visit the concerned department of TMC to pay their dues.

As per the TMC official, Rs 5.14 crore is collected from Diva ward, Rs 8.03 crore from Kalwa, Rs 8.09 crore from Lokmanya Nagar-Sawarkar Nagar, Rs 28.85 crore from Naupada-Kopri, Rs 14.58 crore from Uthalsar, Rs 29.65 crore from Vartak Nagar, Rs 5.90 crore from Wagle and Rs 3.71 crore from Mumbra ward of Thane city.

"The amount collected has witnessed an extreme increase compared to the last year, which has received within a short span of time amid lockdown and pandemic situation. The drive for the tax collection will continue, considering it as the major income source of the civic body," said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.