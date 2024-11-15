 'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife Amruta Fadnavis Over Her Instagram Reels; Watch Video
"I am very patient about these things. I know what a fight is and I defeat such people," Fadnavis added.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis slams Kanhaiya Kumar for latter's comment on Amruta Fadnavis | X | ANI

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday (November 15) hit out at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar after a video showed Kumar taking a swipe over Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis over her reels and videos. "Making memes on my wife, writing lies and dirty gossip about her. These people should be ashamed. What kind of fight is this? If you want to fight, come fight with me face to face," Fadnavis said when ANI podcast host and editor Smita Prakash asked her about Kanhaiya's comments.

Fadnavis said that the opposition was resorting to "dirty" tactics as the agencies had not been able to find anything against him that could frame him. "These people started attacking me personally when they couldn't frame me despite trying for 5 years. Their (opposition) troll army started writing derogatory things about my wife. However, I told her that in politics, patience is a virtue," said Fadnavis.

"However, I am very patient about these things. I know what a fight is and I defeat such people," Devendra Fadnavis added.

Kanhaiya Kumar at a recent rally targetted Devendra Fadnavis for the deputy CM's "dharmayudha" comment. "If dharma is to be saved, everybody would have to save it. It cannot be the case that we are saving dharma and the deputy CM's wife is busy making reels on Instagram," said Kanhaiya Kumar. The video of his speech went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and the BJP hit out at Kanhaiya for his remarks against Amruta Fadnavis.

The campaigning in Maharashtra, in its closing stages, has already witnessed a row over "batenge toh katenge" slogans raised by the BJP. As the battle heats up for Maharashtra elections scheduled for November 20, the comments by political parties and candidates against each other grows acerbic with every passing day. The counting of votes in Maharashtra will be held on November 23.

