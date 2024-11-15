'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife Amruta Fadnavis Over Her Instagram Reels; Watch Video

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis slams Kanhaiya Kumar for latter's comment on Amruta Fadnavis | X | ANI

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday (November 15) hit out at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar after a video showed Kumar taking a swipe over Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis over her reels and videos. "Making memes on my wife, writing lies and dirty gossip about her. These people should be ashamed. What kind of fight is this? If you want to fight, come fight with me face to face," Fadnavis said when ANI podcast host and editor Smita Prakash asked her about Kanhaiya's comments.

Fadnavis said that the opposition was resorting to "dirty" tactics as the agencies had not been able to find anything against him that could frame him. "These people started attacking me personally when they couldn't frame me despite trying for 5 years. Their (opposition) troll army started writing derogatory things about my wife. However, I told her that in politics, patience is a virtue," said Fadnavis.

"However, I am very patient about these things. I know what a fight is and I defeat such people," Devendra Fadnavis added.

#WATCH | On Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Deputy CM's wife makes reels on Instagram' statement, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says "...'Sharam aani chahiye, chullu bhar paani mein doob marna chahiye'...I am not surprised by this. My wife and I have suffered for the… pic.twitter.com/ym7uhM0WDB — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

Kanhaiya Kumar at a recent rally targetted Devendra Fadnavis for the deputy CM's "dharmayudha" comment. "If dharma is to be saved, everybody would have to save it. It cannot be the case that we are saving dharma and the deputy CM's wife is busy making reels on Instagram," said Kanhaiya Kumar. The video of his speech went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and the BJP hit out at Kanhaiya for his remarks against Amruta Fadnavis.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar says, "If this is a religious war, and if saving religion is at stake, then any leader who speaks about saving religion should be asked one question: Excuse me, sir, if you want to save religion, will your children also join the… pic.twitter.com/sx4ZN4zPXt — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2024

The campaigning in Maharashtra, in its closing stages, has already witnessed a row over "batenge toh katenge" slogans raised by the BJP. As the battle heats up for Maharashtra elections scheduled for November 20, the comments by political parties and candidates against each other grows acerbic with every passing day. The counting of votes in Maharashtra will be held on November 23.