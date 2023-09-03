'Sharad Pawar's Parrot': BJP Slams Sena UBT's Mouthpiece Saamana Editorial For Praising INDIA Meet In Mumbai

Nashik: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar does it again, says Sharad Pawar should sit at home | File Photos

Mumbai: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar has criticised the editorial in ‘Saamana’ newspaper on the two-day meeting of the Opposition alliance INDIA held in Mumbai. The editorial also talked about the Modi government being afraid of the INDIA alliance.

"I.N.D.IA. alliance’s war is against authoritarian tendencies as all warriors have entered the fray. This battle is to save the country and the constitution of the country. It was Mumbai that gave the order to the British to 'Go Away' and 'Quit India'. From the same Mumbai, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance has taken the challenge to end the dictatorship. I.N.D.I.A will win, and keep the country intact and it will be win of the Democracy," stated the Shiv Sena UBT mouthpiece Saamana in its editorial.

The editorial has strongly condemned the special session convened by the Central government on September 18 as it coincides with the very important and popular Ganesh festival in Maharashtra.

Padalkar Terms Raut As Sharad Pawar's Parrot

Drawing an analogy with a donkey and a dog, MLC Padalkar has posted on Twitter saying it is difficult for anyone to be out of character. He called Sanjay Raut a parrot of Sharad Pawar. To draw home his point, MLC Padalkar has posted a couplet by Sant Tukaram which speaks about how various animals stick to their characteristic features despite trying to strike a pose.

The editorial further stated that, “Even though four donkeys graze together, the dictator sweats profusely. He thinks that they are plotting against him and overthrowing the government. Here in Mumbai, 28 major political parties and their veteran leaders gathered together for two days and demanded to overthrow the dictatorial regime in the country. So the Modi government will feel fear of 'I.N.D.I.A',alliance."

