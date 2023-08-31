INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: Seat Sharing, New Logo To Be Unveiled As 2-Day Mega Opposition Meeting To Begin In Grand Hyatt, Check Today's Schedule

TN CM MK Stalin Leaves From Chennai For INDIA Mumbai Meet (WATCH)
Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader MK Stalin leaves from Chennai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai.
Informal meeting of Oppn INDIA parties scheduled for 6.30 PM
INDIA bloc parties will have an informal meeting at 6.30 pm today (Thursday) on August 31.
RJD says every Oppn party wants to see their leader as PM, should wait for meeting outcome
On INDIA alliance meeting, Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Manoj Jha says "After the meeting in Mumbai, we will have a solid foundation and a roadmap, and we will be able to say that we are bringing this country back on track... Every party wants to see their leader at the top (PM post) but everyone should wait for the outcome of the united meeting."
Visuals from outside Grand Hyatt Hotel
As the Opposition INDIA meeting is set to get underway today in Mumbai, visuals showed posters outside the Grand Hyatt Hotel.
Seat Sharing, New Logo To Be Unveiled As 2-Day Mega Opposition Meeting To Begin In Grand Hyatt
The third meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc will be held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states as well a new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.
A total of 28 parties will participate in the third meeting in Mumbai on Thursday (August 31). The first meeting of the joint opposition was convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru, Karnataka on July 17-18. The third meeting is in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.
