INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: Seat Sharing, New Logo To Be Unveiled As 2-Day Mega Opposition Meeting To Begin In Grand Hyatt, Check Today's Schedule

Seat Sharing, New Logo To Be Unveiled As 2-Day Mega Opposition Meeting To Begin In Grand Hyatt

The third meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc will be held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states as well a new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.

A total of 28 parties will participate in the third meeting in Mumbai on Thursday (August 31). The first meeting of the joint opposition was convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru, Karnataka on July 17-18. The third meeting is in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Posters and hoardings, showing leaders of the INDIA alliance put up in Mumbai ahead of the two-day meeting of the alliance starting today. pic.twitter.com/DBTSf9g0mE — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023