Sharad Pawar: Time to practise thoughts of Ambedkar, Phule & Shahu Maharaj

Mumbai: At a function to celebrate his 80th birthday on Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said it was not enough just to mention the Constituent Assembly member Dr BR Ambedkar, social revolutionary Mahatma Phule and reformer Shahu Maharaj and their contribution but to practice their thoughts and ideals. He said it was because of people’s support that he could relentlessly work in public life for over 50 years.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Pawar’s speech was telecast live on various digital platforms in 350 talukas while very few party leaders and office bearers were present at the function held at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

‘’A person gets older. However, he or she will have to continue to work on the ideology and path adopted. We all work in public life. We have to be cautious and alert while working for the social cause and for a last man,’’ said Pawar.

‘’Babasaheb Ambedkar gave a strong Constitutional system to this country. But, he also contributed in other areas. Babasaheb was holding the water resources department in the government appointed by the British rulers. Babasaheb mooted the idea that food grain supply can be improved through the development of Bhakra Nangal dam. He also advocated hydro power generation. Babasaheb always took a scientific view addressing slew of issues. It is our responsibility to develop a generation based on those thoughts,” said Pawar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Pawar on his 80th birthday today. ‘’Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life," the PM tweeted.

Pawar’s daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule posted an emotional birthday wish on Twitter along with a beautiful picture with her father. "Despite crossing eight decades of his life, Pawar Saheb is just as enthusiastic today as he was. His energy to work tirelessly inspires us all. I wish you a long and healthy life. Happy birthday," said Sule.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also wished Pawar a long and healthy life.