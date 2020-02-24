Sharad Pawar taunts Chandrakant Patil, says will take more than 10 years to do PhD on him

Mumbai: Taunting Bharatiya Janata Party state president Chandrakant Patil, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that Patil will need at least 12 years to do a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) on him. He was replying to a question asked by students in a programme organised by his party.
Pawar interacted with youth in a programme organised by the Mumbai NCP student congress at Bhartiya Krida Mandir sports complex in Wadala. "Patil has announced that he will need to do a PhD on you. What's your reaction?" a girl asked Pawar. His reply led to laughter in the hall with youth clapping in appreciation.
"Generally, a person takes 2 to 3 years to complete PhD after post graduation. But Patil will need 10 to 12 years to do a PhD on me," he said in a lighter note.
Youths present in the hall also demanded to start college elections, which Pawar agreed to.
