Sharad Pawar ridicules Devendra Fadnavis for accusing him of playing appeasement and caste politics

Pawar ridicules Fadnavis for accusing him of playing appeasement and caste politics

Defends his announcement of 13th bomb in 1993 saying it helped maintain communal and social harmony

Maharashtra’s unity and social cohesion, which is in danger, needs to be protected

Claims central probe agencies are used against MVA leaders to regain power that BJP lost post 2019 assembly elections

Mumbai: A day after his no hold barred attack, the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday ridiculed former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for accusing him of playing appeasement politics through 14 tweets. ‘’I am enjoying those tweets,’’ said Pawar indicating that he does not care about Fadnavis’ criticism as he is more worried over the unity of state which is in danger and it needs to be protected. Pawar spoke at Jalgaon after he was received by a large number of party leaders and workers.

‘’It is the tradition of Maharashtra to resolve issues amicably. But there is concern that social harmony and cohesion in the society is being threatened. Maharashtra should remain united,’’ he noted. ‘’No matter what happens, Maharashtra should remain united, there should be harmony among all religions, castes and languages," he opined. His remarks were against the backdrop of calls by BJP and MNS to ban loudspeakers at the time of Azaan and chanting of Hanuman Chalisa if it does not happen.

On Fadnavis’ allegation that despite 12 bomb blasts in 1993, Pawar talked about 13th blast, NCP chief admitted that he had made announcement in that regard to ensure that the Hindus and Muslims remain united and should not get provoked as after visiting the blast sites it was revealed that the material used was from Pakistan with the involvement of external forces and not the locals. He recalled that Justice SriKrishna in the Commission’s report had hailed his statement and said it helped to avoid any communal tension in Mumbai.

‘’Therefore, my announcement of the 13th blast was in the interest of the society. But those who do not understand the seriousness of the issue, they make such statements. However, there is no reason to take note of it,” said Pawar.

Pawar lashed out at Fadnavis and BJP saying that those who are disappointed are trying to regain power in Maharashtra in the wrong way. Pawar was referring to the deployment of central probe agencies by the BJP-led government in the Centre against the leader from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"I saw Devendra Fadnavis's tweets, and I enjoyed them. I don't understand anything. They accused me of racism and of caste and appeasement politics. Chhagan Bhujbal (an OBC) was the leader of the first state when the NCP was formed. Madhukar Pichad (from tribal community) was made NCP legislative party leader. After that Arun Gujarati as assembly speaker and Sunil Tatkare as state unit chief. They were from various sections of the society. The party's policy is not based on one caste. Therefore, I do not attach importance to Fadnvis’ criticism,’’ said Pawar.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:41 PM IST