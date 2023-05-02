Sharad Pawar resignation: 'There's no need to be sentimental,' says Ajit Pawar to NCP workers, leaders | Twitter

In a major turn of events in Maharashtra Politics, on Tuesday, May 2, Sharad Pawar announced his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party president at the launch event of his autobiography: 'Lok Majhe Sangaayi – Political Autobiography'.

While political corridors are abuzz as to what was the reason behind his resignation. There's also ambiguity over who will be the next party chief.

However, the decision was not taken well with the party workers and other senior leaders.

Ajit Pawar however aggressively defended senior Pawar's decision and also asked workers to not urge him to take his decision back. He said the party will work like Congress.

He said, "Whoever is the next leader, we will support him. The new president will work under guidance of Sharad Pawar. It is similar to how we pass on the baton to the younger generations. Usually, he has consulted everyone before taking a decision. The decision of his resignation has come as a shock to all of us."

"Sharad Pawar will stay the 'family' [NCP] head. Sometimes decision has to be taken considering the sensitivity of the time. Pawar will be touring around the state and the country. We will always have his guidance. Every decision will be taken after taking his guidance. There is no need to be sentimental. He was going to declare his resignation but we had a Vajra Muth rally hence it was postponed. I would appeal you to listen to Sharad Pawar," Ajit Pawar said.

"Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back," he said.