Mumbai: Sharad Pawar arrives at YB Chavan centre for key meet of NCP senior leaders |

Nationalist Congress Party senior leaders will be holding a key meeting today, May 3. Party supremo Sharad Pawar has reportedly reached at the YB Chavan centre for the high level meeting.

The meeting came after Sharad Pawar on May 2 stepped down as president of NCP. TV reports stated that Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel and other senior leaders will be present in the meeting.

#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves from his residence.



Sharad Pawar announced yesterday that he has decided to resign from the post of NCP president. pic.twitter.com/92ltFnWcpb — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

Pawar earlier in the morning left his residence for the meeting. Ajit Pawar yesterday clarified that Sharad Pawar has decided to take 2-3 days to rethink his decision of resignation.

Sharad Pawar, who's been NCP chief since its formation in 1999, announced his resignation from the post on Tuesday during launch of his political autobiography.

This is breaking news, further details awaited