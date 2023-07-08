Sharad Pawar Launches Statewide Tour Amid Power Struggle; Key Updates On NCP Crisis

NCP Crisis |

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, currently engaged in a power struggle with his nephew Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, is set to embark on a statewide tour from Nashik today to consolidate support and rebuild the party. Here are 10 significant updates on the political crisis unfolding in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar's Mission to Rebuild

At the age of 82, Sharad Pawar is launching a mission to rebuild the NCP from the grassroots level. He plans to visit Nashik, Pune, Solapur, and parts of the Vidarbha region, which include the constituencies of Chagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Mundem, and other rebel NCP MLAs.

Meeting Between Deputy CM and CM

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the second consecutive day. Reports suggest that Shiv Sena legislators expressed dissatisfaction after Ajit Pawar's faction joined the state government. Ajit Pawar's statement expressing his desire to become Chief Minister also caused a stir in political circles.

Claim of Eknath Shinde's Resignation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed that Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign, hinting at a possible change in the government. However, Eknath Shinde reassured that Ajit Pawar's entry into the ruling coalition posed no threat to him. He emphasized the strength of the government, with the support of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah.

Cabinet Expansion and BJP's Stance

Devendra Fadnavis stated that a cabinet expansion would occur soon, following Ajit Pawar's inclusion in the ruling coalition. He asserted that while the BJP does not orchestrate party splits, they welcome those who believe in Modi's leadership and wish to join their ranks.

NCP's Appointment of Ajit Pawar

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel revealed that Ajit Pawar was unanimously appointed as the party president on June 30, just days before his surprising move to switch sides and become Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. Patel claimed that the decisions taken by the Sharad Pawar faction to expel or disqualify Ajit Pawar's supporters were illegal and invalid.

Ajit Pawar's Claim as the Real NCP

Ajit Pawar has declared his faction as the legitimate NCP and has sought the party's name and symbol from the Election Commission. Currently, he appears to have the support of 32 MLAs, while Sharad Pawar holds the backing of 14. However, Sharad Pawar needs the support of 36 MLAs, a two-thirds majority, before the election body considers his claim.

Sharad Pawar's Letter to the Election Commission

Sharad Pawar has written to the Election Commission objecting to his nephew's claim for the party symbol. He intends to seek legal advice and consult with party leaders to determine the way forward.