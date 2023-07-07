 NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to Begin Statewide Campaign From Yeola
Pawar will start from his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai at 8am

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar will begin his statewide campaign from breakaway leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s home constituency Yeola in Nashik on July 8, party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. “All party workers have expressed confidence in his leadership and urged him to take out a statewide tour to guide them. Accordingly, he shall start from his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai at 8am and will reach Yeola while accepting felicitations on way at Thane, Bhiwandi, Padgha, Shahpur and Igatpuri,” Tapase added.

Bhujbal has been winning the Yeola seat for the past four consecutive terms. Sources said Bhujbal has been developing Yeola and focusing on it since he was an MLA and it would not be easy for anyone to defeat him there. In Nashik, six party MLAs, including Bhujbal, have thrown their weight behind Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar.

