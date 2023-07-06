Mumbai: BJP Scripts Its Allies' Speeches, They Did It For Shinde, They Are Doing It For Ajit Pawar, Says Raut

The BJP had written the script of Ajit Pawar's speech, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said while stating that like Shiv Sena, the NCP too got split due to greed of the breakaway group.

Raut, at an interview given to a TV channel on Thursday lashed out at Ajit Pawar for his speech at the party meeting at Bandra on Wednesday. "It was not at all a great speech. There were no 'expose' or anything of that sort. It was the BJP who severed the 25 year old alliance in 2014.

They also didn't honor their words in 2019. But, why Ajit Pawar was racking up the issues now?" Raut asked and added that the script of the speech was written by the BJP and the RSS.

BJP accused of writing such scripts

"BJP always does this. Adwait Hirey had told me once that when he joined the BJP, at each of his public meetings a person in black cap used to come and give a paper to him. Eknath Shinde's script too is written by them. and the Ajit Pawar's script too is written by the BJP and the RSS," Raut said.

"I had written in Saamana that there would be a 'Season 2' of breaking opposition, because the people who have gone with the BJP had discussed it with Sharad Pawar and urged him to be with them. But, Pawar had declined their proposal," Raut said while interacting with the media here on Thursday.

"Just like Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar too was fully aware about the breakaway group. Thackeray had realized that Eknath Shinde was gathering people. But, Shinde kept telling him that there was nothing against him. The same thing happened in the NCP. The people had met Sharad Pawar and told him that they are going to join the government," Raut said and added that they went there due to the fear of ED and other similar things.

"Most of the people who left Shiv Sena and the NCP did it for money," he said. "The politics is no more about loyalty, ideology or morality. Most of the people are only after money, commission and things of that sort," Raut said and added that nobody left the party with any great thought.

Sanjay Raut praises Raj Thackeray

Raut also praised Raj Thackeray. "I honor him for the fact that he didn't stake claim on the party and the symbol when he left the party. I won't comment on how it is being run, but he formed a new party," Raut said and appealed the rebels to form and run a political party.