Sharad Pawar appeals to party workers to work relentlessly for Covid-affected people

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is recovering from the surgery for the removal of a stone from his bile duct, on Monday has asked the party workers to work hard to provide relief to the people affected by the present coronavirus pandemic.

In an appeal, he said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has spread across the state. The number of patients is increasing exponentially and day by day the situation is worsening.

"NCP workers are also advised to work relentlessly at the local level to give relief to the distressed people in this unprecedented crisis. Special emphasis should be given on the implementation of corona preventive vaccination campaigns.

Similarly, there is a huge shortage of blood availability in the state. For this, blood donation camps should also be extensively organised. I am sure that we will overcome this Pandemic with patience, restraint, precautions, and mutual cooperation. Thank you," said Pawar.

His appeal came a day after the state government issued a BreakTheChain restrictions order on Sunday.

Pawar has also urged the people to strictly observe the COVID 19 guidelines issued by the state government on the advice of experts. He has further called upon the people to avoid crowding, wear masks, use sanitizer, keep adequate distancing and maintain cleanliness. He added the gathering especially in public meetings and other functions should be avoided.

Pawar said he is confident that together the pandemic will be combated effectively.