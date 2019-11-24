'Shameless politics': Shiv Sena hits out at BJP ahead of SC hearing

Ajit Pawar was soon removed as the NCP legislature party leader. Sharad Pawar said the decision to side with Fadnavis was his nephew's personal choice and not that of the party.

Reacting to his sacking, Shiv Sena has said, "12 ghante mein Ajit Pawar ke baje baara (Ajit Pawar has been destroyed in 12 hours)". "Ajit Pawar's wings have been cut off," Shiv Sena said. Shiv Sena has also called the turn of events a "farzikal strike".

NCP's Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP to form a government came as a big jolt to the efforts by Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena to form an alliance to bereft BJP of power corridors.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading". A bench of justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the plea on Sunday at 11:30 am.

The three parties also sought a direction to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite them to form government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs. The petitioners alleged that the governor has acted in a "partisan manner" and allowed himself to be a "pawn in the BJP's illegal usurpation of power". The parties further prayed for an "immediate floor test within 24 hours so as to avoid further horse trading and illegal maneuvers to somehow cobble up a majority from the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi)".