'Accidental oath-taking': Sanjay Raut ahead of SC hearing

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. He said Ajit Pawar might return to the NCP fold. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra chief minister, while Ajit Pawar as his deputy. "NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been contacted. Ajit Pawar may also return (to NCP fold). We have information how Ajit Pawar has been blackmailed and will expose this soon," Raut told reporters.

The BJP, which won 105 seats, forged an alliance with the NCP to garner the majority figure of 146, and formed the government. The NCP has 54 MLAs. Following this, President's Rule was revoked in the state. While BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term, Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had administered the oath to both the leaders at Raj Bhawan. The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on government formation seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.