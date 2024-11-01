'Sexist, Reflection Of His Mentality': Shinde Sena's Shaina NC Slams Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant For His 'Imported Maal' Remark; Video |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader and Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant recently sparked controversy with comments about newly inducted Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. In a video circulating online, Sawant can be heard referring to Shaina as 'maal,' while addressing the media.

Congress leader and Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel stood beside Sawant during the remarks. Sawant is heard saying, "Imported nahi chalta yahan, imported maal nahin chalta humare yahan, humare yahan original maal chalta hai, original maal hai humara," which translates to, "Imported is not accepted here, imported goods are not accepted here. Original goods are accepted here, our goods are original."

#WATCH | Mumbai | On Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant says, "Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she has gone to another party. Imported 'maal' does not work here, only original 'maal' works here..." (29.10) pic.twitter.com/O4DJ0YjQIQ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2024

Shaina NC Responds To Sexist Slur

The controversy surrounding Sawant’s remarks has attracted significant attention as Shaina steps into the race for Mumbadevi amidst these tensions. The Shiv Sena leader targeted by the 'sexist' slur responded strongly, expressing confidence that voters would teach the rival party a lesson in the upcoming elections.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's 'imported maal' remark, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "You cannot respect a woman. You use such words for a capable woman who is in politics...Now you will be 'behaal' because you called the woman 'maal'. Whether I… https://t.co/ASksHmuLak pic.twitter.com/Tpka00yQKp — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2024

She remarked, “This reveals Arvind Sawant’s and his party’s mindset. Does he view every woman in Mumbadevi as ‘maal’? He shows no respect for women, using such terms to describe a capable woman in politics. Now, he will face the consequences for calling a woman ‘maal.’ Whether I take further action or not, the public will ensure he faces repercussions.”

Attacking Sawant over his remark, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora in a post on X said, "Arvind Sawant calling Shaina NC ‘maal’ is outright disgusting. He’s made similar offensive remarks about Muslims in the past. If anyone is 'imported maal,' it’s Arvind Sawant, elected as South Mumbai’s MP in 2014 while living in Powai."

Arvind Sawant calling Shaina NC ‘maal’ is outright disgusting. He’s made similar offensive remarks about Muslims in the past.



If anyone is 'imported maal,' it’s Arvind Sawant, elected as South Mumbai’s MP in 2014 while living in Powai. — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) November 1, 2024

Shiv Sena’s faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently announced Shaina NC as its candidate for the Mumbadevi constituency in Mumbai ahead of the state assembly elections. The decision was made just one day before the deadline for filing nominations and Shaina submitted her nomination papers on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mumbadevi constituency, which includes parts of Mumbai South along with Worli, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Shivadi, and Colaba, has seen BJP’s Raj K. Purohit hold the seat for four terms from 1990 to 2009. Since then, the Congress has maintained control, with Amin Patel winning the seat in the last election.

It was initially speculated that the BJP might nominate Shaina for the Worli seat. However, according to the alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement, Worli was designated for Shiv Sena, with Milind Deora chosen to run against Shiv Sena UBT’s Aaditya Thackeray.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "I'd like to thank PM Narendra Modi and the leadership of Mahayuti because I believe this is an opportunity to serve my Mumbaikars and to show that we are here as Pradhan Sewaks in every field. I have been living in South Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/8Sm8qovHJX — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Following the announcement, Shaina NC expressed no resentment about her placement. "I am not at all upset. It is the decision of the party and the alliance to select the candidate," she stated to ANI, also congratulating Milind Deora on his nomination for Worli. She added, “Our party believes in putting the nation first, the party next, and the individual last. Our agenda is to drive development in Mumbai and elevate Maharashtra to new heights.”