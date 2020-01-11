Sex racket at Goregaon 5-star hotel busted; 2 women held, 2 rescued

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, Dindoshi Police busted a high-profile sex racket late on Thursday night at a five-star hotel in Goregaon (E) and rescued two women from the flesh trade.

Subsequently, police also arrested two women — actress Amrita Dhanoa,32, and model Richa Singh, 26, for sex trafficking at plush hotels. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

According to sources, DS Swami, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 12) received a tip-off about a flesh trade underway at the plush Westin Hotel in Goregaon (E).

Acting on this information, police sent decoy customers and confirmed the tip, following which a team raided the hotel on Thursday night. In the course of the raid, police rescued two struggling actresses and arrested two madams — Dhanoa and Singh, who were present at the spot.

A police officer said, Dhanoa and Singh had been supplying girls to their upscale clientele, charging as much as Rs 40,000-50,000 per hour. “We suspect there are more people involved and with further investigation, we will unearth the entire racket,” said the officer. Dhanoa and Singh were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the PITA.

Police said, Dhanoa is well-known in the celebrity circuit, which suggests she could have pushed struggling models and actresses into prostitution; however this is yet to be ascertained.

Dhanoa had shot to fame after her stint on the reality television show Bigg Boss and had been in the news after she had accused her former boyfriend and current contestant of reality show, Arhaan Khan, of cheating.