Seven Returning Officers Appointed To Conduct Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Elections

Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Elections

Bhiwandi: As preparations intensify for the upcoming Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections, Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Anmol Sagar has appointed seven Returning Officers (ROs) to oversee the electoral process for 90 corporator seats across 23 wards. Polling for the civic body is scheduled to be held on January 15.

To ensure smooth conduct of elections, three Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) have been appointed under each Returning Officer. Election-related activities, including nominations, scrutiny, withdrawals and other procedural work, will be carried out through seven designated election offices set up at different locations across Bhiwandi.

For Ward Nos. 3, 4 and 10, the election office has been established at Farhan Khan Hall, Millat Nagar. Shashikant Gaikwad, Sub-Divisional Officer, Thane, has been appointed as the Returning Officer, assisted by Dattatraya Bambale, Maksoom Sheikh and Laxman Kokani as Assistant Returning Officers.The election office for Ward Nos. 9, 11 and 12 has been set up at Sampada Naik Hall, Bhadwad, where Harsh lata Gedam, Sub-Divisional Officer, Ratnagiri, will function as the Returning Officer. She will be assisted by Parmeshwar Kasole, Manik Jadhav and Milind Palsule.

Similarly, Ward Nos. 13, 14, 15 and 16 will be managed from the ground floor of Sampada Naik Hall, Bhadwad. Swaroop Kankal, Sub-Divisional Officer, Mumbai, has been appointed as the Returning Officer, with Ajay Gholve, Anand Bhosale and Prakash Vekhande as Assistant Returning Officers.

For Ward Nos. 17, 21, 22 and 23, the election office has been established at Varaladevi Mata Hall, Kamatghar. Pramod Kale, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, has been appointed Returning Officer, assisted by Mayur Khengle, Surendra Bhoir and Jitendra Hedau.The election process for Ward Nos. 18, 19 and 20 will be conducted from Dhobi Talab Hall at P.D. Tawre Stadium, under Ejaz Ahmed Sharik Maslat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Palghar. The Assistant Returning Officers for this zone are Aadesh Mhatre, Giridhar Ghoshtikar and Anil Awhad.

Meanwhile, Ward Nos. 1, 6 and 7 will be overseen from Rajyya Gajengi Hall, Kombadpada, with Amit Sanap, Sub-Divisional Officer, Bhiwandi, appointed as Returning Officer. He will be assisted by Chandrakant Rajput, Saeed Chivne and Somnath Soshte.

The same venue will also house the election office for Ward Nos. 2, 5 and 8, where Mahesh Harish chandre, Sub-Divisional Officer, Mumbai City, has been appointed as Returning Officer. Abhijit Khole, Sudam Ingle and Ambadas Rathod will serve as Assistant Returning Officers.

Civic officials stated that the appointment of experienced administrative officers and the decentralisation of election offices aim to ensure transparent, efficient and orderly conduct of the municipal elections across the city.

