Setback to BJP: Maha govt stays appointment of co-opted members in MBMC

In a major setback to the BJP which single-handedly governs the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the state government authorities stayed the appointment of four co-opted members who were nominated in the general body meeting held on Monday. Three out of the four contenders are from the BJP.

As per the orders issued by the urban development department (UDD), the formation of various committees was also put on hold till further directions. The action followed in response to complaints filed by Shiv Sena legislator- Geeta Jain demanding scrapping both the resolutions (number 31 and 35) in accordance with section 451 (1) of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949.

While resolutions mooting names of BJP candidates -Anil Bhosale, Bhagwati Sharma, Ajit Patil and Adv. S.A Khan (Congress) had cleared the decks in the general body meeting held via video conferencing on Monday, the candidature of Shiv Sena’s- Vikram Pratap Singh hit the roadblock due to alleged charges of conflict of interest.