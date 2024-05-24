Sensational Laila Khan Murder Case: Mumbai Court Awards Death Penalty To Step Father For Killing Actress, 5 Others In 14-Yr-Old Case

Deceased actress Laila Khan | | X

Mumbai: The sessions court on Friday handed death penalty to step father of scarlet Laila Khan for having killed Khan and five members of her family in February 2011.

Tak, a resident of Kashmir and third husband of Khan's mother Shelina, was arrested on July 8, 2012. Fourteen years after the murders, the court recently pronounced him guilty for killing Laila, 30, her elder sister Azmina, 32, twin siblings Zara and Imran, 25, cousin Reshma and Shelina, 51. The family had gone missing in February 2011 from Mumbai.

The family had gone missing in February 2011 from Mumbai. Later, Shelina's ex husband lodged a missing complaint Oshiwara police station. The investigation led to the last location of the family at their Igatpuri farm house.

Tak was under suspension as the family was last seen with him and he had escaped to his native place in Kashmir. Tak was later arrested on July 8, 2012, from Jammu and Kashmir.

Laila Khan's Father Filed Missing Complaint Against Tak

Khan’s father and Celina's first husband Nadir Patel had hence filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police station stating that his daughter and five relatives have gone missing, blaming Tak and Laila’s stepfather Asif Shaikh. Police had detained Asif but he was let off and booked Tak for the murder as he was last seen with the family at Igatpuri as it was the last location of the actress traced through her mobile data. Tak had after the alleged incident of murder escaped to his native place in Kashmir.

It is alleged that Tak and Celina had an argument during their visit at Igatpuri bunglow where he hit her with some blunt object. After this Celina died. Later, Tak went on to assault other family members with the help of unknown persons who had accompanied him. He later disposed of the body in a pit near the house and set the house of fire.