Who Was Laila Khan? Rajesh Khanna's Co-Star Who Was Shot Dead By Her Stepfather In Igatpuri

Bollywood actress Laila Khan was shot dead in 2011 by her stepfather, Parvez Tak, a resident of Kashmir, at their bungalow in Maharashtra's Igatpuri near Nashik in February over a property dispute. Her mother, Shelina and four siblings were also killed by him.

After killing them, he buried their bodies on the bungalow plot before absconding.

Thirteen years after Laila's murder, on Friday, a Mumbai Sessions Court sentenced Parvez Tak to death for killing Laila, 30, her elder sister Azmina, 32, twin siblings Zara and Imran, 25, and cousin Reshma and Shelina, 51.

Tak was the third husband of Laila's mother, Shelina.

The killing came to light nine months after J&K Police arrested Tak. In July 2012, the victim's skeletal remains were found buried in the garden of the farmhouse.

The prosecution examined 40 witnesses against Tak. After Laila and her family went missing, the actress' father, Nadir Patel, approached the police, seeking a probe. Following the complaint, a probe was launched by the police, which continued for months.

Tak felt that Shelina and her family treated him like servants. He feared she would leave him in India when relocating to Dubai, as he did not have a passport. According to Tak's confession, he was reportedly insecure about Shelina's close relationship with her second husband, Asif Sheikh, and was upset about the family's plans to move their base to Dubai, as Laila planned to marry her boyfriend, Wafi Khan.

Who was Laila Khan?

Laila Khan, the Pakistani-origin Bollywood actor, born Reshma Patel, was best known for her role opposite Rajesh Khanna in Wafa: A Deadly Love Story, which was released in 2008 and was directed by Rakesh Sawant.

She was a part of the 2008 film Kool Nahin Hot Hain Hum. Laila Khan made her debut in films with the 2002 Kannada film Makeup.