Senior trade union leader Dada Samant hangs self

A senior trade union leader and labour law expert, Dada Samant, 92, hanged himself at his Dahisar residence on Friday morning. Police said, Samant left a suicide note at the spot, where he mentioned that he is taking the extreme step due to his illness and the current situation surrounding COVID-19.

Samant stayed with his family at Abhinav Nagar in Borivali (W), where he hanged himself. According to police, the incident occurred around 10am on Friday, when Samant's family broke the door open only to find him hanging from the ceiling fan. While police and family have ruled out foul play, the suicide note ascertained the reasons that led to his death.

Dahisar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are investigating the matter. Samant was the elder brother of late trade union leader, Dutta Samant, who led 200 to 300 thousand textile mill workers on a year long strike in 1982, which triggered the closure of most of the textile mills in the city. Dada Samant was also state cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad's father in law.