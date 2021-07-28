Senior cop suspended after an attack on lawyers

Following an armed attack on two lawyers and their clients in Dahisar West, senior police inspector Popat Yele from the MHB police station has been suspended from duty for not being able to prevent or control the incident. A departmental enquiry is pending against him in the matter. The victims were attacked by a group of 15-20 men armed with swords, rods and bamboos over a sub-judice property issue, the police said.
