21-year-old held in several vehicle theft cases in Navi Mumbai

APMC police arrested a 21 years old man and claimed to have solved at least seven vehicles theft cases registered in Navi Mumbai and Thane areas. The police also recovered eight stolen vehicles worth Rs 8 lakhs from him.

The accused identified as Santosh Limbaji Dongre, 21, a resident of Rabale in Navi Mumbai and a native of Washim district in Maharashtra. Police said that Domgre was unemployed and he was involved in vehicle theft for a long time.

For the last couple of months, there has been a rise in vehicle theft cases in the APMC area. In order to check the rising number of theft cases, zone one of Navi Mumbai police formed a team and with technical help caught Dongre.

Upon interrogation, the police came to know that Domgre was involved in several vehicle thefts cases. Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police of Zone 1 said that with his arrest, so far eight cases have been solved registered in APMC, Rabale, Turbhe MIDC, NRI, and Dombivali police stations.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered two cars, one auto-rickshaw, and five bikes worth Rs 8.12 lakh from him. Dongre was presented before court where he was sent on police remand till July 29.