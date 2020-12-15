Senior citizen killed in a road accident on Western Express Highway

A scooter-borne septuagenarian was killed in a road crash on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Kandivali (E) on Tuesday evening. Police said that he was mowed down by a speeding truck, killing the senior citizen on the spot. Samta Nagar Police have arrested the truck driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday, when the 75-year-old Narendra Raghunath Harshrai was on his way back home on his TVS scooter. When the senior citizen was near Ganga Nagar, on the north bound arm of the WEH in Kandivali (E), opposite Mahindra&Mahindra company gate, he was mowed down by a speeding Eicher-407 truck driver identified as Naved Shaikh, 25.

The motorists immediately rushed for the elderly's help and rushed him to a local hospital, but he was declared dead before admission. Police arrested Shaikh in connection to the death of the senior citizen, who was a resident of Lokhandwala area in Kandivali (E). Police also seized his truck for the probe and are investigating the matter further.