Sena MP Sanjay Raut sings Rahul Gandhi's praises after telephonic conversation amid Savarkar row

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | (PTI Photo)

Sena MP Sanjay Raut is all praises for Rahul Gandhi as the Congress MP had a telephonic conversation with the former and inquired about his health amid the Savarkar row.

Raut, who is currently out on bail, tweeted that the Gandhi scion called him last night despite his busy schedule due to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Here's what Raut wrote, "Inspite of strong differences of opinion on some issues, inquiring on your political colleague is a sign of humanity! During his busy schedule of Bharat JodoYatra, Rahul ji Gandhi called yesterday to inquire abt my health."

He added, " He said, 'We were worried for you.' I appreciate his empathy of feeling the pain of a political colleague who has spent 110 days in jail. In the times of political bitterness, such gestures are becoming rare. Rahulji is focusing on love & compassion in his yatra and hence it is getting a massive response."

News agency ANI quoted Raut saying, "Rahul Gandhi is one such person who stays connected as friends against ideological and political differences. I have friends in BJP as well but they were happy when I was in jail, this is politics of Mughal era."

Rahul Gandhi is one such person who stays connected as friends against ideological and political differences. I have friends in BJP as well but they were happy when I was in jail, this is politics of Mughal era: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP pic.twitter.com/pD17KQ80V8 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

Savarkar row, talks of break up

Rahul Gandhi had recently stoked a controversy when he slammed VD Savarkar and accused him of bowing before the British. He also read out a letter allegedly written by Savarkar to them.

Reacting to the same, Raut had said that Gandhi should not have insulted Savarkar since they consider him as their idol and added that it could cause rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi [Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance].

Following Raut's statement, another Thackeray faction leader Arvind Sawant reiterated the same to the media.