Sena corporator comes up with ‘Tree Plan’ for city

Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre has written a letter to Mayor Kishori Pednekar and moved a proposal for preparing a ‘tree plan’ for Mumbai. The proposal will be discussed in the upcoming civic general body on January 14, and subsequently the letter will be sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi for the final approval.

According to the proposal, the corporation should make a proper ‘Tree Plan’ like the Development Plan of 2014-34 prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai will have a detailed ‘Tree Plan’ to suggest citizens about the various vegetation thrive as per the environment.

“Similar to the Development Plan of the city, there should be a ‘Tree Plan’ for every area detailing which tree suits which area. For example, there should be a plan about trees to be planted along the roads, beaches, Industrial areas and near housing societies,” Sheetal Mhatre said.

Further, she said that such a plan will help citizens and environmentalists to conserve and protect trees in a better way. “City’s green cover is depleting day by day, and any tree can’t be planted without checking its suitability with the local environment.”

The Shiv Sena, which rules the BMC, had earlier supported a citizen’s movement against cutting trees in Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon for the metro carshed.