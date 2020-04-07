Security personnel deployed at Matoshree kept in isolation after they visited tea vendor who tested positive for coronavirus

Various media reports earlier claimed that the area near the Chief Minister's residence had been sealed, but later Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Monday rejected reports of sealing area near Matoshree. As a precautionary measure, civic officials have sprayed disinfectants in the area.

On Monday, the Chief Minister’s office in a statement said that the state government has currently set up 4653 relief camps sheltering 4,54,142 migrant labourers and providing food to 5,53,025 migrant labourers and homeless people across the state.

(Inputs from Agencies)