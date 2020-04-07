Security personnel deployed at Matoshree kept in isolation after they visited tea vendor who tested positive for coronavirus

A tea-seller near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Now, reports have surfaced saying that some security personnel deployed at Matoshree, who visited his tea stall have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.
Mumbai Police sources told news agency ANI that four persons residing in the building of the tea-seller have been placed under quarantine. On Monday night, posters saying containment zone were put up by BMC in area near Matoshree.
Various media reports earlier claimed that the area near the Chief Minister's residence had been sealed, but later Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Monday rejected reports of sealing area near Matoshree. As a precautionary measure, civic officials have sprayed disinfectants in the area.
On Monday, the Chief Minister’s office in a statement said that the state government has currently set up 4653 relief camps sheltering 4,54,142 migrant labourers and providing food to 5,53,025 migrant labourers and homeless people across the state.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)