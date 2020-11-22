'Second wave is like a tsunami': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray cautions citizens amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday cautioned the citizens of the state to brace themselves for a second COVID-19 wave. Citing the surge in coronavirus cases and the subsequent lockdown in the western countries and some parts in India, Thackeray said, "The second wave is like a tsunami." However, he said the government is capable enough to tackle the situation but urged the citizens to support them in their endeavour.

The Chief Minister also expressed displeasure as many people are seen flouting social distancing norms and without masks amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. He also noted that the crowding has increased after Diwali and cautioned against it.

"Few people are suggesting to impose night curfew. Again, I am telling you not to venture out of home if not necessary," Thackeray said. However, he did not mention anything regarding the imposition of a new lockdown in the state. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is conducting a district-wise review of the situation and will make a decision on the imposition of further curbs or a fresh lockdown in a few days.

In his address, Uddhav Thackeray also slammed the BJP for their criticism over reopening of places of worship in the state. "We have opened temples and other places of worship. People have also responded to our appeal during Chhath Puja celebrations. Kartiki Ekadashi is in a few days and I appeal the wakaris not to gather," he said.

Speaking about the coronavirus vaccine, CM Thackeray said that nothing can be said with certainty yet. "Maharashtra will need 25 crore vaccine shots as it is said that two doses of the vaccine will be required for immunization," Thackeray said. However, irrespective of the uncertainty over the arrival of the vaccine, he urged people to wear masks, wash hands and follow social distancing.

Meanwhile, with the addition of 5,753 coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra on Sunday, the state's overall infection count increased to 17,80,208, the health department said. The death of 50 patients took the fatality count to 46,623, it said in a statement.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,80,208; death toll 46,623; recoveries 16,51,064; active case 81,512, tests conducted so far 1,02,13,026.