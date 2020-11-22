Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Amid spurt in COVID-19 cases, MVA to take a call on fresh lockdown after district-wise review

Mumbai: With the rising coronavirus cases especially after Diwali festival across Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is conducting a district-wise review of the situation and later take a decision on imposition of further curbs or a fresh lockdown.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar referred to the announcement of night curfew in Ahmedabad. “We are speaking to relevant departments. The situation in Maharashtra is being reviewed for the next 2 to 3 days. After that the further decision will be taken about lockdown,’’ he said.

To a question on whether there will be another lockdown in the state, Pawar said, "It will depend on the nature of the situation. So it would not be appropriate for me to make any announcement right now. If I said anything today, people would be more upset. So the decision will depend on pace of growth in virus infection and number of COVID-19 patients.’’

Pawar warned that citizens should not be complacent but strictly observe self-discipline. ‘’Don’t be under the impression that the patient recovered from COVID-19 will not again be tested positive. The vaccine is yet to come to the market and till that everybody has to observe COVID-19 norms especially avoid gathering in public places,’’ he said.

Pawar’s statement comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases since the last five days are beyond 5,000 in the state and the public health department has asked the district administration and municipal corporations to step up efforts in view of the possibility of a second coronavirus wave.

Further, Nashik district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced that the schools will remain shut till January 4 in the wake of soaring coronavirus cases. He admitted that Nashik district had witnessed dip in the cases over the period but after Diwali, there has been a sudden spurt.

The Sangli district guardian minister Jayant Patil also expressed concern over the daily rise in COVID-19 cases and urged the people to take all necessary care. Every day about 50 to 70 COVID-19 cases were detected from November 17 against 28 cases on November 16. Patil has directed the district administration to be on vigil to combat the second wave as apprehended by experts.