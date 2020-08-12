SBI cashier who duped bank of Rs 43 lakh denied bail

Mumbai: A sessions court on Monday rejected the bail plea of a State Bank of India cashier who is in Arthur Road jail presently after being arrested for misappropriation of cash of over Rs 43 lakh.

This was the second time that 43-year-old Hemant Jadhav had appealed for bail from the sessions court after the magistrate court had denied him bail. His advocate told the court that the previous bail application was rejected by the sessions court as the investigation was in progress, but since then, no investigation has been carried out. She also told the court that despite the considerable period, trial had not begun and due to his age, he is susceptible to Covid-19 infection in jail.

The state opposed Jadhav’s plea stating that he had misappropriated a huge sum as a cashier in the public bank and that the court had already considered his bail plea on merits of the case earlier and rejected it.

The prosecution further argued that the delay in trial was due to the applicant himself.