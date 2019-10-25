Saying it with a cartoon: Sena mocks BJP, hints at NCP alliance

The results for 286 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra were declared on Thursday with the BJP securing a total of 105 seats and its alliance partner Shiv Sena, 56 seats. But on Friday, Sanjay Raut shared a caricature on Twitter, teasing its ally BJP.

The caricature showed Shiv Sena mascot with NCP, BJP symbols. On Thursday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party and the BJP will form the next government in Maharashtra, and stressed the two parties will stick to the pre-decided "50-50" sharing formula.