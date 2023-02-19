e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSaying ‘aaja aaja’ to a minor is sexual harassment: Mumbai Court

Saying ‘aaja aaja’ to a minor is sexual harassment: Mumbai Court

A sessions court in Dindoshi has convicted a 32-year-old man under a provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for repeatedly saying ‘aaja aaja’ to a girl despite her clear indication of disinterest in him.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 07:44 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Observing that following a girl and repeatedly saying ‘aaja aaja’ to her despite her clear indication of disinterest in him is sexual harassment, a sessions court in Dindoshi has convicted a 32-year-old man under a provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Incident took place in Sep 2015

The incident took place in Sep 2015, when the victim was a 15-year-old Class X student. Appearing before the court, she had told it that when she was proceeding to her French tuitions by walking, the man, then in his mid-twenties, had followed her on a bicycle and uttered ‘aaja aaja’ repeatedly.

He continued this for a few more days. On the first day, she had tried to take help from men who were on the street. They had tried to chase him but he had fled on his bicycle. She had told her tuition teacher and her parents about the incidents. Soon, she found that he was working as night watchman in an adjoining building and told her mother. The mother approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Accused arrested in Sep 2015 and secured bail in March 2016

The man had sought leniency and told the court that he has a wife and a three-year old child and is poor. Additional Sessions Judge AZ Khan sentenced him to the period he had already undergone as an undertrial between Sep 2015, when he was arrested and March, 2016, when he secured bail.

Read Also
Mumbai: Doctor gets one year in jail for attempting to record fellow student bathing
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Saying ‘aaja aaja’ to a minor is sexual harassment: Mumbai Court

Saying ‘aaja aaja’ to a minor is sexual harassment: Mumbai Court

Mumbai: Man gets 1-yr jail for trying to kiss teen at railway station

Mumbai: Man gets 1-yr jail for trying to kiss teen at railway station

Mumbai: Couple held for housebreaking, stealing valuables 

Mumbai: Couple held for housebreaking, stealing valuables 

Mumbai: 17-yr-old to be tried as adult in gangrape, court says offence “heinous”

Mumbai: 17-yr-old to be tried as adult in gangrape, court says offence “heinous”

Mumbai: Robbery accused absconding for 32 years finally caught by Borivali police at the age of 73

Mumbai: Robbery accused absconding for 32 years finally caught by Borivali police at the age of 73