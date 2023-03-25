Savarkar remark row: LoP Ajit Pawar slams Shinde camp for throwing shoes at Rahul Gandhi's poster | File Photo

Mumbai: Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday hit out at the action by few members during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly wherein they threw shoes on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pictures. He said, there were many agitations on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, but what kind of agitation was this.

The Opposition staged a walkout accusing the Speaker of delaying action against members who hit at the poster of Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi's Savarkar remark

Lawmakers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had on Thursday hit the poster of Gandhi with footwear on the stairs of the legislature complex here for his alleged remarks against Savarkar.

Gandhi has been repeatedly targeting Savarkar, they said. During the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in November last year, Gandhi had allegedly claimed that the Hindutva ideologue helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.