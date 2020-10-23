Satara police register FIR against two persons for gouging out eyes of dog, beating him to death

Mumbai: The Satara police have registered an FIR against two youths - one of them a minor, for gouging out the eyes of a dog and brutally beating him to death for eating a chicken that belonged to one of them.

The FIR had come to be registered on the complaint of Berryl Sanchis, founder and President of Aurangabad Pet Lovers Association (APLA). Sanchis had received a video of the brutal assault over Whatsapp. Having recognised the area where it took place, she went with her team and enquired with the parent of the dog. He confirmed the video and said his dog had indeed been killed by two unknown persons. The team made further inquiries and found the youths who told them they had done so as the dog had killed their chicken.

Sanchis contacted People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and an FIR was registered by the Satara police. Meet Ashar of PETA India’s emergency response team said that it is imperative for the public to report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one, as people who are cruel to animals often move on to harming humans.

Sanchis said she is appalled that more and more children are harming animals just for fun and appealed that the government include animal welfare in the school syllabus so that children become more sensitive towards them.