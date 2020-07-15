Sara Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday took to social media to declared that her driver tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. The "Kedarnath" actress clarified that she and her family tested negative for Covid-19. The actor shared a note to inform her followers on Instagram.

In her post, she said that BMC was promptly alerted about the development and the driver has been admitted to an isolation centre. Her note on Instagram read: “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!” –Staff Reporter

"So far none of the other staff members tested was found positive, the family too tested negative. However, we might conduct another test later on just to rule out 'false negative'. We have also alerted the family and their staff to stay alert and report if they experience any symptoms. Meanwhile, we are tracing other close contacts to the driver or anybody he came in contact within last 10 days, " said a senior BMC official.

The news came in barely a week after actress Rekha's security guard testing positive. The reports of actors, their family members or staff testing positive for Covid 19 has been in the news and trending all over social media this week.

Earlier on Saturday, one of Bollywood's most illustrious families, the Bachchans, took to social media to share the news of them being tested positive for Novel Coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek tested positive on Saturday. Later on Sunday daughter-in-law and Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya too tested positive.

While Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, are currently at Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya are quarantined at home.

Anupam Kher’s family, too, was hit by the corona-crisis on Sunday, the veteran actor took posted a video message on twitter informing that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher along his wife and daughter tested positive.