Sanjay Raut's Brother Sandeep Summoned By ED In Khichdi Scam

Get App
Sources indicate that Sandeep Raut allegedly received funds in his bank account linked to companies involved in the Rs6.37 crore khichdi contract meant for migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Ashish Singh | Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s brother Sandeep Raut has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the khichdi scam. Sandeep Raut is scheduled to appear for questioning next week, as confirmed by ED officials.

Sources indicate that Sandeep Raut allegedly received funds in his bank account linked to companies involved in the Rs6.37 crore khichdi contract meant for migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. The agency claimed that he benefited from the alleged scam, and they seek to question why he received funds from individuals associated with the contract.

The ED investigation is based on a case filed by the E economic Offences Wing (EOW), alleging irregularities in the execution of the BMC’s khichdi contract. During the EOW investigation, Sandeep Raut’s statement was recorded. At that time, he denied any involvement in the scam, refuting the allegations against him.

