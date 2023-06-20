Sanjay Raut Pens Letter To UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; Seeks Declaration Of June 20 As World Traitors Day

Sanjay Raut | Twitter

Sanjay Raut, Member of Parliament of Shiv Sena (UBT). appealed to United Nations to observe June 20 as World Traitors Day taking a swipe at Eknath Shinde and his group of legislators. Shiv Sena, the party, was originally founded by Balasaheb Thackeray in 1966, however,it saw a vertical split after rebellion of 40 legislators including the present Chief Minister Shinde.

The Betrayal

On June 20, a significant group of 40 legislators from Shiv Sena, including key leader Eknath Shinde rebelled against Thackeray. It is alleged that each legislator received Rs 50 crores as an inducement for the same. The BJP, utilizing its influence and power, orchestrated this to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Notably, this betrayal occurred during a time when Uddhav Thackeray was facing health issues and had recently undergone major surgeries.

Shiv Sena's Appeal

In response to this treacherous act, Raut appealed for the global observance of June 20 as World Traitors Day.

"I am writing to you with an appeal to observe June 20 as World Traitors Day. Sir, I represent a party called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and am a parliamentarian from the Upper House in India. My party Shiv Sena (UBT) hails from Maharashtra, a prominent state in western India. It was started by Mr Balasaheb Thackeray in 1966 who championed the cause of local youth in Mumbai. (erstwhile Bombay)," he wrote in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

He further stated that a huge group of 40 legislators abandoned Shiv Sena after instigation by BJP.

Sanjay Raut's Letter

"The 40 MLAs who stabbed us were led by a leading legislator Mr Eknath Shinde (who is now the CM of Maharashtra). Along with them, 10 more Independents supporting MVA government left us. The process of leaving began on June 20 when Eknath Shinde and others left Mumbai for a neighbouring state of Gujarat. They deserted Uddhav Thackeray who was an ailing man and underwent two major surgeries on November 12 and November 19, 2021. Each one of them took advantage of his illness," he wrote.

He further stated hence he is appealing to him to declare June 20 as World Traitors Day like June 21 is observed as World Yoga Day. "This must be done so that World remembers Traitors," he wrote.