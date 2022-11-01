e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSanjay Gandhi National Park to get two new lions in a month

Sanjay Gandhi National Park to get two new lions in a month

They will be part of the SGNP safari, which consists of a ride in the forest from the safety and comfort of a closed vehicle

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Asiatic lion at Gujarat's Gir National Park |
Follow us on

The transfer of a pair of lions (male and female) from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Gujarat to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has been approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on Monday.

According to sources, the pair that are estimated to be around 5 years-old will be brought from the zoological Park to the SGNP in a month’s time. They will be part of the SGNP safari, which consists of a ride in the forest from the safety and comfort of a closed vehicle.

Read Also
Bhopal: Satpura Reserve officials release tiger into the wild
article-image

The Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden, also known as the Junagadh Zoo, sprawls across an area of 84-hectares in Junagadh, Gujarat and provides Asiatic lions for the Indian and the international endangered species captive breeding program.

Earlier last week, a 17-year-old lion called Ravindra at SGNP passed away due to old age. He had been brought from Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta zoo in 2009.

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Opposition welcomes CM Eknath Shinde's direction to conduct CAG inquiry of BMC...

Mumbai: Opposition welcomes CM Eknath Shinde's direction to conduct CAG inquiry of BMC...

Mumbai updates: Maha govt to bring white paper on mega projects going to other states

Mumbai updates: Maha govt to bring white paper on mega projects going to other states

Pune: Close down BRT, demands MLA Sunil Tingre

Pune: Close down BRT, demands MLA Sunil Tingre

Sanjay Gandhi National Park to get two new lions in a month

Sanjay Gandhi National Park to get two new lions in a month

I forgive Ravi Rana as it was first time, says Bachchu Kadu

I forgive Ravi Rana as it was first time, says Bachchu Kadu