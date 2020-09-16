Sanitization worker molests minor at Covid centre in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 20-year-old sanitization worker was held after he allegedly molested a minor girl at a Covid care centre in Mankhurd on Monday. The accused is identified as Dipesh Salvi.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Salvi visited the centre for spraying disinfectant. According to the police, the accused allegedly told the girl to love him and then molested her. When she resisted, the accused allegedly slapped her.

The girl was taking Covid-9 treatment at the centre, she was referred to the centre after she tested positive for coronavirus on September 9

Following the incident, the girl informed her parents who registered a complaint with Mankhurd police station. "Following the complaint we have arrested the accused under the sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also applied sections 8,12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act, " said Prakash Chougule senior inspector of Mankhurd police station.

The accused was produced before the court on Tuesday which remanded him in police custody, said police.