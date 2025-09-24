 Samskrita Bharati Launches Free 10-Day Online Spoken Sanskrit Campaign In Konkan Region
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSamskrita Bharati Launches Free 10-Day Online Spoken Sanskrit Campaign In Konkan Region

Samskrita Bharati Launches Free 10-Day Online Spoken Sanskrit Campaign In Konkan Region

The campaign will be conducted through a virtual platform, with five different time slots daily, each session lasting one and a half hours.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Samskrita Bharati Launches Free 10-Day Online Spoken Sanskrit Campaign In Konkan Region |

In an effort to make Sanskrit learning simple and accessible to all, Samskrita Bharati, Konkan Region, has announced a 10-day free online Spoken Sanskrit campaign from October 3 to October 12, 2025.

Online Sessions and Timings

The campaign will be conducted through a virtual platform, with five different time slots daily, each session lasting one and a half hours.

Encouraging Natural Learning

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Hails Cabinet Nod To Phase-III Scheme, Thousands Of New Medical Seats Approved
PM Modi Hails Cabinet Nod To Phase-III Scheme, Thousands Of New Medical Seats Approved
Did Suryakumar Yadav & Jaker Ali Skip The Handshake Ritual During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash? Check Out Video
Did Suryakumar Yadav & Jaker Ali Skip The Handshake Ritual During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash? Check Out Video
Mumbai News: BMC Removes 10 Metric Tonnes Of Floral Waste From Banganga Tank, Installs Aeration Pumps To Improve Water Quality
Mumbai News: BMC Removes 10 Metric Tonnes Of Floral Waste From Banganga Tank, Installs Aeration Pumps To Improve Water Quality
Panvel Court Racket: Two More Arrested For Forging Minor Certificates Using Fake Court Seals
Panvel Court Racket: Two More Arrested For Forging Minor Certificates Using Fake Court Seals

According to the organizers, the program has been designed to encourage people from all walks of life to begin speaking Sanskrit in a natural and interactive manner. “Sanskrit is not just a classical language; it is a living, vibrant medium of communication. Our spoken classes remove the fear that it is difficult to learn,” said a spokesperson from Samskrita Bharati.

Eligibility and Accessibility

The classes are open to individuals aged 15 and above from across the Konkan region, stretching from Palghar to Goa. Importantly, no prior knowledge of Sanskrit is required to join the sessions. “Even those who have never studied Sanskrit before will be able to start speaking simple, meaningful sentences by the end of the course,” the spokesperson added.

Preserving Cultural Roots

Highlighting the growing interest in Sanskrit, Samskrita Bharati emphasized the need to preserve and promote the language through daily use. “By speaking Sanskrit, we not only connect with our cultural roots but also strengthen our ability to think with clarity,” the organizers noted.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures 405 Flats At Wadhwa Wise City To Meet Housing Demand
article-image

Registration Details

Registrations are now open, but with limited seats available, early enrollment is advised. The last date for registration is October 1, 2025.

For registration and more information, participants can contact 9673671176 / 9930937790.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Removes 10 Metric Tonnes Of Floral Waste From Banganga Tank, Installs Aeration...

Mumbai News: BMC Removes 10 Metric Tonnes Of Floral Waste From Banganga Tank, Installs Aeration...

Panvel Court Racket: Two More Arrested For Forging Minor Certificates Using Fake Court Seals

Panvel Court Racket: Two More Arrested For Forging Minor Certificates Using Fake Court Seals

Kandivali Gas Explosion: Seven, Including Six Women, Critically Injured In Catering Kitchen Blast

Kandivali Gas Explosion: Seven, Including Six Women, Critically Injured In Catering Kitchen Blast

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Advocate, Searches For Inspector In ₹10 Lakh Bribery...

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Advocate, Searches For Inspector In ₹10 Lakh Bribery...

Maharashtra News: Minister Manikrao Kokate Announces Youth Policy To Be Shaped Through Active...

Maharashtra News: Minister Manikrao Kokate Announces Youth Policy To Be Shaped Through Active...