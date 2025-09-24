Samskrita Bharati Launches Free 10-Day Online Spoken Sanskrit Campaign In Konkan Region |

In an effort to make Sanskrit learning simple and accessible to all, Samskrita Bharati, Konkan Region, has announced a 10-day free online Spoken Sanskrit campaign from October 3 to October 12, 2025.

Online Sessions and Timings

The campaign will be conducted through a virtual platform, with five different time slots daily, each session lasting one and a half hours.

Encouraging Natural Learning

According to the organizers, the program has been designed to encourage people from all walks of life to begin speaking Sanskrit in a natural and interactive manner. “Sanskrit is not just a classical language; it is a living, vibrant medium of communication. Our spoken classes remove the fear that it is difficult to learn,” said a spokesperson from Samskrita Bharati.

Eligibility and Accessibility

The classes are open to individuals aged 15 and above from across the Konkan region, stretching from Palghar to Goa. Importantly, no prior knowledge of Sanskrit is required to join the sessions. “Even those who have never studied Sanskrit before will be able to start speaking simple, meaningful sentences by the end of the course,” the spokesperson added.

Preserving Cultural Roots

Highlighting the growing interest in Sanskrit, Samskrita Bharati emphasized the need to preserve and promote the language through daily use. “By speaking Sanskrit, we not only connect with our cultural roots but also strengthen our ability to think with clarity,” the organizers noted.

Registration Details

Registrations are now open, but with limited seats available, early enrollment is advised. The last date for registration is October 1, 2025.

For registration and more information, participants can contact 9673671176 / 9930937790.