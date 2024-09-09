Samruddhi Expressway Progress Update: Mumbai-Nagpur Mega Highway To Get 16 Wayside Hubs; 1st Facilities Expected In Next 6 Months

Samruddhi Mahamarg | File

Mumbai: In a major iconvenience, nearly two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, connecting Mumbai to Nagpur, motorists are still facing the absence of crucial wayside amenities such as fuel stations, garages, eateries, public conveniences, and first aid clinics.

This lack of facilities along the 701 km expressway, of which 625 km is currently operational, has significantly heightened the risk of accidents. Motorists have no choice but to exit the access-controlled route to find these amenities, increasing the chances of fatigue and highway hypnosis, a trance-like state drivers enter during monotonous journeys, contributing to accidents.

First Wayside Hubs To Come Up Within Next 6 Months

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is addressing the issue by renewing efforts to bring in private players to develop wayside hubs, with the first facilities expected within the next six months, according to a Hindustan Times report. Initially, the MSRDC planned to establish amenities at four locations—two in each direction—across Aurangabad and Nashik districts. However, technical issues led to the cancellation of the tender process, stalling development.

Now, the MSRDC has a fresh plan to develop 16 wayside hubs—eight in each direction. These hubs will include dedicated parking lots for cars, buses, and trucks, as well as garages for minor repairs, restrooms, restaurants, first aid clinics, and staff rooms. Unlike the earlier plan, which allocated 10-12 hectares for each hub, the new design limits the area to four hectares, with one hub covering only three hectares. Each hub will operate under a 3:1 ratio, meaning three hectares will be dedicated to parking, while the remaining one hectare will house the necessary amenities.

24 Locations Allotted For Fuel Stations On Expressway

To meet the demand for fuel, 24 locations have been allotted for fuel stations, integrated into the hubs. Additionally, according to the report, eight standalone fuel stations will be established along the route. Tenders for the 16 hubs were floated earlier this month, and once the bidding process is complete and private players are appointed, they will have three months to set up the facilities.

The selected companies will have the right to operate the hubs for 60 years. Initially, services may be provided out of portable cabins before permanent structures are built at the companies' expense. MSRDC’s renewed push to develop these facilities is aimed at improving driver safety and convenience, reducing the risk of accidents, and ensuring that the Samruddhi Mahamarg lives up to its promise as a modern, well-serviced expressway.