 Samruddhi Expressway Progress Update: Mumbai-Nagpur Mega Highway To Get 16 Wayside Hubs; 1st Facilities Expected In Next 6 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSamruddhi Expressway Progress Update: Mumbai-Nagpur Mega Highway To Get 16 Wayside Hubs; 1st Facilities Expected In Next 6 Months

Samruddhi Expressway Progress Update: Mumbai-Nagpur Mega Highway To Get 16 Wayside Hubs; 1st Facilities Expected In Next 6 Months

This lack of facilities along the 701 km expressway, of which 625 km is currently operational, has significantly heightened the risk of accidents. Motorists have no choice but to exit the access-controlled route to find these amenities, increasing the chances of fatigue and highway hypnosis.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Samruddhi Mahamarg | File

Mumbai: In a major iconvenience, nearly two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, connecting Mumbai to Nagpur, motorists are still facing the absence of crucial wayside amenities such as fuel stations, garages, eateries, public conveniences, and first aid clinics.

This lack of facilities along the 701 km expressway, of which 625 km is currently operational, has significantly heightened the risk of accidents. Motorists have no choice but to exit the access-controlled route to find these amenities, increasing the chances of fatigue and highway hypnosis, a trance-like state drivers enter during monotonous journeys, contributing to accidents.

First Wayside Hubs To Come Up Within Next 6 Months

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is addressing the issue by renewing efforts to bring in private players to develop wayside hubs, with the first facilities expected within the next six months, according to a Hindustan Times report. Initially, the MSRDC planned to establish amenities at four locations—two in each direction—across Aurangabad and Nashik districts. However, technical issues led to the cancellation of the tender process, stalling development.

FPJ Shorts
Staff Selection Commission CGL Exam 2024 To Begin Today, Check Important Guidelines & Dress Code To Follow
Staff Selection Commission CGL Exam 2024 To Begin Today, Check Important Guidelines & Dress Code To Follow
Nikkei, TOPIX Slump After Revised GDP Data Pegs Japan's GDP Growth For Q2 At 2.9%
Nikkei, TOPIX Slump After Revised GDP Data Pegs Japan's GDP Growth For Q2 At 2.9%
Mumbai Ganesh Utsav: ‘Eco-friendly Theme Is Need Of Hour & GSB Ganpati Is Inspiration To Many’, Says Seva Mandal Treasurer Vijay Kamath
Mumbai Ganesh Utsav: ‘Eco-friendly Theme Is Need Of Hour & GSB Ganpati Is Inspiration To Many’, Says Seva Mandal Treasurer Vijay Kamath
Akshay Kumar Reunites With Priyadarshan After 14 Years For Horror-Comedy Bhooth Bangla; First Look Out
Akshay Kumar Reunites With Priyadarshan After 14 Years For Horror-Comedy Bhooth Bangla; First Look Out

Now, the MSRDC has a fresh plan to develop 16 wayside hubs—eight in each direction. These hubs will include dedicated parking lots for cars, buses, and trucks, as well as garages for minor repairs, restrooms, restaurants, first aid clinics, and staff rooms. Unlike the earlier plan, which allocated 10-12 hectares for each hub, the new design limits the area to four hectares, with one hub covering only three hectares. Each hub will operate under a 3:1 ratio, meaning three hectares will be dedicated to parking, while the remaining one hectare will house the necessary amenities.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Samruddhi Mahamarg Records 125 Fatal Accidents And 215 Casualties Since December 2022...
article-image

24 Locations Allotted For Fuel Stations On Expressway

To meet the demand for fuel, 24 locations have been allotted for fuel stations, integrated into the hubs. Additionally, according to the report, eight standalone fuel stations will be established along the route. Tenders for the 16 hubs were floated earlier this month, and once the bidding process is complete and private players are appointed, they will have three months to set up the facilities.

The selected companies will have the right to operate the hubs for 60 years. Initially, services may be provided out of portable cabins before permanent structures are built at the companies' expense. MSRDC’s renewed push to develop these facilities is aimed at improving driver safety and convenience, reducing the risk of accidents, and ensuring that the Samruddhi Mahamarg lives up to its promise as a modern, well-serviced expressway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Ganesh Utsav: ‘Eco-friendly Theme Is Need Of Hour & GSB Ganpati Is Inspiration To Many’,...

Mumbai Ganesh Utsav: ‘Eco-friendly Theme Is Need Of Hour & GSB Ganpati Is Inspiration To Many’,...

Samruddhi Expressway Progress Update: Mumbai-Nagpur Mega Highway To Get 16 Wayside Hubs; 1st...

Samruddhi Expressway Progress Update: Mumbai-Nagpur Mega Highway To Get 16 Wayside Hubs; 1st...

'Why Should I Contest From Baramati?': Ajit Pawar Brings Up Emotional Card Ahead Of Maharashtra...

'Why Should I Contest From Baramati?': Ajit Pawar Brings Up Emotional Card Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Thane: Several Booked For Unlawful Assembly In Shanti Nagar For Protesting Against Mahant Ramgiri &...

Thane: Several Booked For Unlawful Assembly In Shanti Nagar For Protesting Against Mahant Ramgiri &...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: ‘Need To Have 7 Members To Form A Valid Committee,’ Says Expert

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: ‘Need To Have 7 Members To Form A Valid Committee,’ Says Expert