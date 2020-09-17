Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Asim Azmi tests Covid positive

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Asim Azmi on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. He has been under medical observation.

In a tweet Azmi said, “I have been unwell for the past 3 to 4 days and have tested positive for Covid-19. I am well now without any discomfort yet I request to all those who came into my contact past 4 days to kindly take precautions and follow all medical procedure.’’