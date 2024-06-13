Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Police Record Actor's Statement | X

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan has told the police that his life is in grave danger and the opening of gun fire at his residence in Bandra on April 14 was an extremly serious matter. He made this observation in a statement on Wednesday to the crime branch of the Mumbai police which is investigating the incident. The gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Sabarmati jail, Ahmedabad, has vowed to eliminate the actor apparently for hunting black bucks, which are highly revered by the Bishnoi community. However, the extortion angle is also being probed by the police.

A team of four officers of the crime branch reached Khan's home in their Jeeps at Galaxy Apartment near Bandstand, Bandra (W) at 12 noon to record the statement and left around 6 pm. Ballistic experts had earlier studied the bullet marks on the apartment's balcony.

When the incident took place Salman Khan and family members were present in the house. He was awake till late night and then went to sleep. When he heard the gunshots he woke up and went to the covered balcony, but the motorcycle-borne accused had fled by then. The actor has been granted police security, but on the fateful day the team was not present. The building watchman was witness to the firing. Apparently, the shooters had carried out extensively recce before zeroing in.

As per sources, Salman Khan mentioned in the statement that his entire family is scared because of the incident. The actor, who is a bachelor, lives with his parents and actor-brother Arbaz Khan in the plush apartment. Arbaz's five-page statement was also recorded by the police team. While the recording of Salman's statement took four hours than of his brother consumed two hours.

The probe team went with a total of 150 questions and all of them were answered by the brothers. Till now the police have recorded the statements of 29 people, including Salman Khan and Arbaz Khan.

The crime branch has already initiated the process of taking the custody of Lawrence Bishnoi before filing the chargesheet. On April 14 early morming, two people named Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta came on a bike and fired five rounds of bullets at the actor's residence.|

The police has arrested six people in this case so far while one of the accused alleged committed suicide in the police lock up. The family of the deceased is suspecting foul play and has moved the Bombay high court.

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, had taken responsibility for the attack through a social media post immediately after the incident. The Panvel Police has also arrested another five persons who were planning to target Salman at his Panvel farm house.