Sakinaka rape case: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting with police officers over women safety issues today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting with chiefs of all police forces, Government Railway Police (GRP) commissioner and senior officials of State Home Department regarding women safety issues on Monday.

This comes at a time when cases of crime against women have seen a consistent increase in the state.

Earlier, on Friday, as per the information shared by the police, a PCR call was received at 3:30 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday that a woman was lying unconscious and covered in blood on Khairani Road in Sakinaka.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale earlier told reporters that the crime came to light when the watchman of a company located on Khairani Road in Sakinaka called the police control room and said a man was seen thrashing a woman.

Police reached the spot within 10 minutes and found the victim inside a parked tempo. As her condition was serious, they decided to take her to hospital in the same vehicle so as to save time. They got the key of the tempo from the watchman and drove her to Rajawadi hospital in suburban Ghatkopar, the official had said.

The 30-year old woman raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts, was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.

The police arrested the man accused of raping the woman and he was booked under Sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a police official, four-five members of the women's commission first went to the victim's house in Sakinaka area and met her family members on Sunday. The team later went to the spot where the crime took place inside the tempo. The panel members later also went to the Sakinaka police station to seek details of the case.

The team also went to the city-based Rajawadi Hospital where the woman died after a nearly 36-hour battle for life, and collected details pertaining to the case, the official said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had termed the incident as a "blot on humanity", and ordered that a charge sheet in the case must be filed within a month. He had also directed that measures should be taken to make the city safer for women.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:39 PM IST