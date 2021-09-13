Mumbai: Rapes, murders of minors taking place, cops must act quickly, says Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey

Rape and murder of minor girls had taken place in Maharashtra in the past few days and the police must probe them as soon as possible, arrest the culprits and charge sheets must be filed within 60 days, state Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The DGP also said that police must monitor railway stations, colleges etc to keep a check on eve-teasing.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Commission for Women met Pandey in connection with the Sakinaka rape case during the day.

A 34-year-old woman was raped and inflicted with severe injuries on her private parts and body with an iron rod in a stationary tempo in Sakinaka in the early hours of Friday, leading to her death in a nearby hospital on Saturday.

The 30-year-old man accused of assaulting a teen with a hammer and raping her in a shanty in Ulhasnagar was arrested late Saturday evening, the police have said. The girl was with her two friends when the accused, Shrikant Gaikwad, 30, a labourer, accosted her and hit her on the head with a hammer. He threatened her friends and dragged her to a shanty near Ulhasnagar Railway Station.

The incident took place on Friday night. The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) are investigating the case and have arrested the accused, as the shanty where the crime allegedly took place falls under their jurisdiction.

Apart from this, recently two incidences of rapes were reported from Pune.

