‘Sahelis’ to keep women passengers safe during train journeys

To provide safety to women passengers during the course of their journey, the Central Railway (CR) along with the Railway Police Force has launched the Meri Saheli programme in 24 special trains. Railway officials said it is an exclusive initiative under the guidelines of the Railway Board.

The programme has been launched in trains like Mumbai-Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express, Godan Express, Gondia-Mumbai Special, Mumbai-Howrah Express and Pune-Patna Special, amongst others.

Railway officials said Meri Saheli, as the name suggests, will act as a constant companion / friend of the woman passenger to ensure her safety not only at the originating station, but also at stations enroute, in train and at the destination station. Under this operation, a team of lady officers and staff has been specially formed, which will visit all the passenger coaches, including ladies’ coaches and identify women passengers travelling in the train.

“The team, during its interaction with women passengers, will counsel and update them about the use of the RPF Security Helpline number 182, GRP Helpline number 1512 and other precautions to be taken for safety, such as not accepting eatables from strangers and purchasing food only from authorized IRCTC stalls,” he said.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR, said under this programme, the team will note down passenger details like Name, PNR/Ticket Number, Coach and Berth Number. These details will be shared to en-route Divisions / Zones from the originating station to the destination station. “The Meri Saheli team deployed at halting stations will also meet the women passengers to inquire about their safety and wellbeing. The journey experience feedback will be taken at the destination in order to take steps to provide better service,” he said.