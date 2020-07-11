Safety ‘check’ for ticket examiners: CR’s frontline staff get portable PA systems

Mumbai: Amid increasing corona cases amongst the railway employees, tthe Central Railway (CR) has now provided portable Public Address (PA) systems to its ticket-checking staff, which can be worn around the neck. Currently, it has procured 50 such sets which have been distributed to its staff, so that they can avoid close contact with commuters.

“This will enable the frontline staff to communicate with passengers about social distancing and is also helpful in regulating passengers at the station when they come to board the train,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), CR. More such portable units are to be procured to equip TCs across Mumbai division.

The commercial wing of the Mumbai Division has also provided 1,250 each of N-95 masks and face shields, 500 PPE kits, 7,000 headcovers, gloves and sanitisers for every ticket examiner. “We have equipped all frontline staff with all manner of safety gear to help them to discharge their duty without fear,” said Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division.

Apart from examining the validity of passengers' tickets, many a time, TCs assist commuters travelling with children, wheelchair-bound senior citizens in boarding trains and pregnant women.