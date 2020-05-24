Sadhu robbed, murdered inside ashram in Maharashtra’s Nanded; prime suspect held barely 12 hours after incident

Barely 12 hours after the murder of a sadhu in an ashram in Maharashtra's Nanded, the prime suspect has been caught, a top police officer said on Sunday.

Addressing media persons, Nanded Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Magar said the prime suspect, Sainath Langote, first killed his accomplice Bhagwan Shinde and then went to the ashram late on Saturday.

Langote entered Shivaharya Maharaj's bedroom where he was resting and threw chilli powder in his eyes, blinding him. Then he quickly grabbed cash of Rs 69,000, his laptop and other valuables in the bedroom worth approximately Rs.1.50 lakh and the sadhu's car keys.

As the sadhu attempted to grapple with him, Langote pinned him down and strangled him, then dragged his body to the car parked outside and dumped it into the boot.